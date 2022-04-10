RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of people got the chance to have some fun in the sun during Saturday’s annual “Mayor’s Unity Day Celebration.”

The purpose of the event is to bridge together the people of Raleigh in all neighborhoods with local leaders such as the Police Chief, Fire Captain, the Mayor and others.

Live music and food was all available for participants. Traditionally the event is held indoors but due to the pandemic and covid, event coordinators with the Raleigh Human Relation Commission wanted to host it outdoors.

“And this time because of COVID we weren’t sure what it would look like, with the Omicron or whatever, so we decided to do it outside and enjoy the festivities with the community,” event coordinator Bearta Alchacar said.

The fun took place at Moore Park in downtown Raleigh between the hours of 11am and 3PM. They also shared depending on the amount of participants they might host the event outdoors for the years to come.