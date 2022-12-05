RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police on North Carolina State University’s campus are amping up patrols after reports of a sexual assault at a fraternity house over the weekend, but some students said it’s not enough.

“I actually was awake when I got the alert, so it kind of freaked me out,” one student, Dani*, said.

“It just kind of shows that you can never let your guard down, which is really unfortunate,” another student, Grace*, said.

Students got the alert around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. It said the reported assault happened at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 20 years old, somewhere around 5-feet, 6-inches to 6-feet tall, with brown hair.

“It’s kind of surprising, nothing has happened like that since we’ve been here, so it’s a little bit shocking,” one student, Sarah*, said.

Since the reported assault, university police said they’ve increased patrols on campus and by the fraternity house.

But this isn’t the first shake-up the campus has felt recently.

This semester alone, four student suicides have been reported, prompting school officials to increase mental health resources for students.

“For suicide and mental health, State is, I believe, doing their best,” one student, Caroline*, said. “I’ve utilized the resources and I know some of my friends have as well.”

Another student told CBS 17 they think the school is doing “really good” because they have been trying ambassadors and counseling.

While some students support what the university has done in that regard, some said the response to the reported assault has been lacking.

“It just seems like they sweep a lot under the rug, maybe because of their reputation, I don’t know,” one student said.

*CBS 17 is only identifying these students by their first names.