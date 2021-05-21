‘Up like a rocket and down like a feather’: Gas prices remain high after fuel shortage eases

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices shot up when the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack causing a fuel shortage, but those prices haven’t come back down.

David Hart is glad to be able to fill up.

But, he’s also thinking about a baby on the way and how much money he’s having to put in the tank.

“It’s a shame they are already coming down a little bit. it’s killing us, the economy,” he said.

Gas is more readily available now but prices remain high.

“Even though they shoot up overnight, they don’t tend to fall overnight,” said Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in North Carolina is $2.92 a gallon.

In Wake County, it’s $2.95, Durham County $2.99, Warren County $3.01, out west in Madison County it’s $3.13 – making Charlotte look cheap at $2.88.

As Wright likes to say, “up like a rocket and down like a feather.”

“Demand is going up, the world is opening up, we have Memorial Day which kicks off the first of a busy summer travel season we expect to have,” she said.

A million North Carolinians are expected to travel memorial day weekend which is a 60 percent jump from last year when gas was about a dollar cheaper.

The pipeline shutdown may have been the catalyst for a quick jump but it was likely going to get there anyway.

Which, we all agree, none of us like.

“Come back down to like where it was last year and the years before,” said Chelsea Trollinger who was filling up for the weekend.

But, at least now there is gas to get to where things are finally open.