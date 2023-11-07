RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for the person, or people, who robbed a postal letter carrier in Raleigh nearly two weeks ago.

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed of their cluster box mail key at an apartment complex at 2000 University Woods Road on October 26, according to the Raleigh Police Department incident report.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating the robbery and asking the public for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The postal service is offering up to $150,000 for that information.

Federal authorities did not release any more information about the robbery or the letter carrier’s condition

A neighbor, James Clary, said he saw the robbery.

“They took no more than a second, took her keys from her and those were the keys to these big doors,” Clary said. “On that big door, you can take every piece of mail in there in less than two or three minutes.”

Clary worries about the impact of robbery like this on elderly neighbors who rely on mail service for important documents.

“Your senior citizens because most of them are getting their Social Security checks, all their retirement checks mailed to them instead of being direct deposit,” Clary said.

Investigators say people should avoid sending or receiving cash by mail.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Raleigh Police Department or the United States Postal Inspection Service.