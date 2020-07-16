Up to 20,000 students in Wake County may need child care due to mix of in-person and online learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County Public Schools plan for a mix of in-person and online learning, the Wake County School Board expects 10,000 to 20,000 of its students to need child care every day.

“Younger children obviously can’t stay home alone, and with the abbreviated scheduled with our public schools, that does create a huge strain,” said Linda Chappel, who works for Child Care Services Association. “With private childcare, families cannot bear the burden of these costs, especially in an economy where many families are unemployed.”

The Wake County School Board will lean on non-profits and other agencies to step up and expand programs.

The YMCA of the Triangle plans to open learning centers where K-8 students can complete their remote learning.

The Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh is looking at doing the same.

“Families are gonna need childcare all day long,” said Ralph Kapps, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh. “Why don’t we just go like we are right now in the summertime; go from an 8 a.m. schedule to a 6 p.m. and see how that would work out.”

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Wake County School Board said it hopes to offer free child care for employees, but is calling on corporations to provide financial support for families in need.

“That’s one of the issues is, how do we pay for it? And who can help us with that need? And it’s obviously going to be a great need in the community,” said Kapps.

The Wake County School Board is expected to release more details about possible childcare options for families by the end of this month.