Up to 5 vehicles damaged, traffic slowed by hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As many as five vehicles were damaged by a hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

A white SUV with several people inside may have been involved in as many as five accidents before it was stopped near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Jacqueline Lane. The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The situation also closed a few lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police are still investigating what happened.

