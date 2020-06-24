Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Up to 5 vehicles damaged, traffic slowed by hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As many as five vehicles were damaged by a hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

A white SUV with several people inside may have been involved in as many as five accidents before it was stopped near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Jacqueline Lane. The driver was taken into custody, police said.

The situation also closed a few lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police are still investigating what happened.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories