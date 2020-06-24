RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As many as five vehicles were damaged by a hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh police said.
A white SUV with several people inside may have been involved in as many as five accidents before it was stopped near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Jacqueline Lane. The driver was taken into custody, police said.
The situation also closed a few lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police are still investigating what happened.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC House fails to override Gov. Cooper’s veto on bill that would reopen gyms and bars with outdoor seating
- Up to 5 vehicles damaged, traffic slowed by hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard
- As COVID-19 cases rise, UNC epidemiologist says masks, social distancing go against human nature
- Durham elderly couple billed for more than 68,000 gallons of water
- Juvenile, Carrboro man arrested day after 16-year-old killed in Wake County shooting
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now