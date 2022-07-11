CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said nearly 10 people were attacked by a swarm of bees along a trail Monday morning.

The incident happened just before noon in Umstead Park, according to Cary police.

Police said up to nine people were possibly stung during the swarm attack.

The incident took place along the Loblolly Trail.

The Cary Fire Department and Wake County EMS responded to the scene.

The Loblolly Trail is in the southern part of Umstead Park near Interstate 40 and Reedy Creek.

No other information was released.