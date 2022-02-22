RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Renters aren’t seeing any light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to housing.

“The last two or three years, around here specifically, it’s gone up $200 and then the last year $300 a month,” said Raleigh resident, Zachary Brendle.

That steep increase is not what Brendle expected when he moved to the Triangle from Greensboro.

The prices don’t make him want to move but he’d rather spend those dollars as a homeowner.

“The housing prices are just as much as the rental prices so it makes it really hard to make that leap over,” he said.

A new report from Rent.com found year-over-year, one-bedroom units were up:

0.33% in Durham

13% in Raleigh

Some of the largest increases around the country were:

+56% Long Beach, CA

+109% Gilbert, AZ

“It’s tough, a lot of people can’t afford it,” said Raleigh resident, Tyler Burschett.

Rising prices are blamed on a 37-year low in vacancy rates and a national housing shortage.

Burschett moved to Raleigh from south Florida a few years ago. The value was great at first.

“We were kind of blown away by what we could get here. We could get a real nice two-bedroom and it was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ But over the last few years, prices have just been skyrocketing.”

Like Brendle, he knows buying a home presents another round of challenges.

“Renting may not be worth it but good luck saving up the down payment and trying to cover the closing costs. It’s just a lot for people to handle right now,” said Burschett

A potential bright spot in all of this? Rent.com’s report found rates for two-bedroom units in Durham actually went down 14 percent in the last year.

National rent trends

Most expensive cities for a one bedroom apartment

CITY AVG. 1 BEDROOM YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE Jersey City, NJ $3,766 46.58% Boston, MA $3,687 6.76% San Francisco, CA $3,515 15.98% Irvine, CA $3,202 39.85% Oakland, CA $3,152 15.26% Glendale, CA $3,068 13.27% Long Beach, CA $3,056 55.70% San Diego, CA $2,999 24.92% Los Angeles, CA $2,913 7.43% Huntington Beach, CA $2,875 49.19%

Nationwide, Rent.com’s report found more than one-bedrooms were, on average, up 23 percent and two bedrooms were up 20 percent year-over-year.

There was a wide range of increases from state-to-state. North Carolina, for example, saw an average increase of 28 percent for a one-bedroom apartment. Rentals in Utah were up 71 percent and 92 percent in Rhode Island.

In Wisconsin, rent was up about 2 percent.

There were cities that saw a decline in rental rates over the last year. Nebraska and New Hampshire saw rental prices decrease by 1 and 2 percent, respectively.