APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday in Wake county.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of N.C. 540 toll road near the exit 56 ramp to U.S. 1, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Randi Leah Sheets, 39, was charged with felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and she is being held on a $50,000 bond, officials said in a release.

Officials said Sheets called police and claimed responsibility for the crash after seeing news stories about it.