RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police.

This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who has multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Surles was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers here or call 919-834-4357.