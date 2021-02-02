UPDATE: Missing elderly woman located after overnight search, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have located the missing elderly woman who went missing around 12 a.m.

According to a news release, Bertha Oakman, 79, who was last seen yesterday evening in the 7200 block of Vanover Drive has been located and is okay.

Oakman’s adult daughter was concerned about her mother’s whereabouts and contacted police. They have been searching the area near Buffaloe and Forrestville Rd in Northeast Raleigh.

She was last scene wearing white socks, black bonnet cap, brown framed glasses, black and white pajama bottoms, floral coat with blue and pink flowers, and a white long-sleeved undershirt.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.