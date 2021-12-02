Upgrades coming to a congested stretch of northbound Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it takes four times longer to pass through a busy section of Capital Boulevard at its peak times than non-peak times. It’s why it is now planning for future upgrades.

NCDOT is focusing on the portion of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard between Interstate 540 in Raleigh and Purnell/Harris Road in Wake Forest.

NCDOT said between 32,000 and 65,000 vehicles travel through that stretch a day. By 2040, it’s expected that traffic to be as high as 75,000 per day. NCDOT said upgrades could relieve congestion and travel time. The project would cost about $750 million. The first section scheduled for work would be from I-540 to Durant/Perry Creek Road. The state expects a company would be chosen for the project by October 2024.

The state is asking drivers and residents for their input before finalizing plan. You can read more details on the project and give you input by clicking here. A virtual public meeting is planned for Dec. 6. Click here to register.