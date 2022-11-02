RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UPS announced Wednesday that it plans to hire nearly 930 seasonal employees in the Raleigh area during its annual “UPS Brown Friday” this weekend.

This event is part of the company’s broader effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shopping rush, according to a release from UPS.

Local events in Raleigh will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2101 Singleton Ind. Drive.

Across the U.S., the company plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.