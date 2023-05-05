RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A UPS truck was hit by a driver that ran a red light on Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

On Friday at 3:51 a.m., Raleigh police said a UPS tractor trailer was driving north on Capital Boulevard near Durant Road when a white Chevrolet Impala ran a red light and hit the truck.

Police said the wheels from the truck flattened the car. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to WakeMed Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the UPS truck was not injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.