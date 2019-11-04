‘Upsetting,’ Raleigh neighbors say after 2 injured in broad-daylight shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for the person responsible for a double shooting at an apartment complex near the Triangle Town Center.

Someone close to the investigation told CBS 17 that one man is dead and another is in the hospital.

Crime scene tape and flashing lights filled much of the Village at Town Center Apartments Sunday morning.

“Came out today to take the trash out to the dumpster and noticed all the police activity. Everything’s cornered off,” said tenant Stephen Champagne.

It’s not clear if the shootings happened inside a unit or outside.

Neighbors said they heard anywhere from two to five gunshots.

“It’s upsetting. I mean this is supposed to be a safe neighborhood,” said tenant Kaile Gunter.

The apartments are near the Triangle Town Center.

Several tenants said they don’t see this level of crime there.

“It’s just bizarre something like this happened,” said Champagne.

Many expressed concerns with a shooting taking place so early in the day, especially with how many children live there.

“Kids riding their bikes out here, skateboards, just overall quiet,” said Champagne.

Detectives gathered evidence for several hours. Police dogs also searched the property.

“I still feel safe but other people might have other opinions,” said Gunter.

Police aren’t releasing more details at this time on what led up to the shooting.

Police have not supplied any suspect information at this time.

