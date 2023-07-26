DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Like hundreds of drivers across the Triangle in recent weeks, Robyn Jones woke up to shattered glass around her car. It was broken into in the parking garage of her Durham apartment building last week.

“It was very annoying, frustrating, unexpected, and I’m still kind of processing it,” Jones said.

She’s also still waiting for a new window. The auto glass shop she took it to told her she’d have to wait at least eight days for an appointment.

“I feel a little unsafe sometimes when I’m parking in parking lots and I don’t have a real window, not to mention driving, you know, the noise,” Jones said.

Bill Miolla, the president of Register’s Auto Glass of Raleigh Inc., said in the past eight weeks, he’s had a lot of people call due to their car being broken into.

He said the timeline for repairs varies depending on the car. If the glass is available, it’ll take up to one or two days, but new cars with harder-to-find glass could take anywhere from 3-5 days to up to two months.

Cost also varies depending on the car, ranging from $200-$700, according to Miolla. With tempered glass costing less to replace than laminated glass.

Tempered glass will shatter into pieces when a car is broken into, while laminated glass does not.

“That’s like your windshield, it’s three layers thick, so when they break the glass, it cracks, it doesn’t fall apart, and it makes it more difficult for the perpetrator to get through that glass,” Miolla said.

If your windshield has a camera for things like lane departure or forward collision warnings, expect to pay more.

“That pretty much at least doubles the cost of the windshield. Some windshields can be quite expensive with the calibration process,” Miolla said.

With any laminated glass, Miolla said usually only the outer layer of the glass is cracked so, if you run your hand along the inside and don’t feel anything, you can get away with not fixing it as long as it’s not a safety issue when it comes to visibility.

So who’s picking up the bill? A handful of states have free glass replacement. North Carolina does not. The glass replacement is part of the comprehensive portion of your policy, so you do have to pay a deductible.