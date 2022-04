RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials are asking drivers to find another route after an accident has closed lanes on U.S. Route 1 and Capital Boulevard.

A little after 1 p.m., Wake Forest officials said a three-vehicle accident caused lanes to close along the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 1 and Capital Boulevard.

Officials said emergency personnel are on-scene, but no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.