US 1 northbound closed near NC 98 in Wake Forest

Scene of a serious crash along northbound U.S. 1 in Wake Forest on Sept. 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Bill Crabtree/Town of Wake Forest)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash has closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 1 in Wake Forest Friday evening.

The wreck was reported after 7 p.m. along U.S. 1 near Durham Road, which is N.C. 98, according to Wake Forest officials.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Wake Forest officials said.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are closed near Durham Road. A detour has been set up diverting traffic onto Durham Road, according to a news release from Wake Forest officials.

There is no word about what caused the wreck. Three vehicles appeared to be involved with two cars flipped over, according to photos from the scene from Wake Forest officials.

Southbound lanes were closed for a short time to allow EMS crews to access the crash scene, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree. Franklin County EMS is at the scene assisting, officials said.