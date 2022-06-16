WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck between a car and SUV closed all lanes of southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 in Wake Forest for about a half hour Thursday night, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along U.S. 1 at Templeridge Road, according to a news release from Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area and choose another route,” the news release said.

Photos from Crabtree showed a heavily damaged car and SUV. The car had heavy damage to the front and the SUV mainly had damage on one side, the photos showed.

Crabtree said there was no word about injuries.

Photo from town of Wake Forest.

Both lanes reopened at 10:20 p.m., Crabtree said in a follow-up email to CBS 17.