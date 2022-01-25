Pedestrian hit, killed by car; southbound US 401 closed near Garner, police say

Scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Jan. 25, 2022 near U.S. 401 and Old Stage Road.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound lanes of U.S. 401 were closed Tuesday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car, Garner police said.

The crash was first reported around 7 p.m. A CBS 17 crew on scene reported that it happened between Old Stage Road and Pinewinds Drive.

Anyone driving south should take U.S. 70 to Timber Drive, then to Grovemont Road, then to Old Stage Road to re-access U.S. 401.

Traffic maps for the area showed significant delays on both the northbound and southbound sides of U.S. 401.

Garner police said the incident is under investigation.

