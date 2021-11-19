US 401 to get major road shift beginning Saturday

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. 401 is getting a makeover.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that contractors are planning a major shift of the highway beginning as early as Saturday.

On U.S. 401 between N.C. 96 and Flat Rock Church and Clifton Pond Roads in northern Wake and southern Franklin counties, both directions of traffic will move onto newly constructed lanes.

These lanes will be the future southbound side of U.S. 401.

Once the first shift is complete, the NCDOT said work for remodeling the northbound lanes can begin.

Finally, the NCDOT said the project’s main goal is to widen and improve this six-mile stretch of U.S. 401. It is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2022.