GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. 70 at its junction with Interstate 40 will be shut down for the weekend as part of ongoing work on the Complete 540 project.

The exits from both directions of I-40 to U.S. 70 East are expected to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

“The closures will allow crews to shift traffic onto new ramps that will accommodate future Toll N.C. 540 joining the I-40/U.S. 70 interchange,” the agency said.

During the closure, eastbound I-40 drivers wanting to access U.S. 70 East are encouraged to take U.S. 70 Business (Exit 306) into Clayton and take N.C. 42 West back to U.S. 70.

Westbound I-40 drivers can take either N.C. 42 East (Exit 312) or continue to U.S. 70 Business (Exit 306B) and follow the I-40 East detour from there.

Drivers should be mindful of crews throughout the work zone and factor these detours into their weekend trips.