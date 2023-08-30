RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A top U.S. agriculture leader got a first-hand look at North Carolina State University’s work to bring cutting-edge research and technology to the agriculture industry.

From cows, to crops, to ice cream, a tour of NC State’s field lab gave Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small a chance to see how the university is looking toward the future of farming.

“What I got to see today is what a fundamental role research plays in terms of giving farmers the tools they need to face their greatest challenges,” said Torres Small. “Whether it’s finding more drought-resistant crops, whether it’s looking for ways to dispose of byproducts in a different way or adding value to a crop.”

She talked about the importance of engaging young people in all different kinds of careers related to agriculture.

“Whether it’s building the next generation of farmers, which is crucial, building the next generation of farm workers which is fundamental to that work or the next generation of USDA employees and AG researchers,” Torres Small noted.

Dr. Garey Fox, the Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State, said new technology will play a bigger and bigger role in the future of the agriculture industry.

“There’s going to be a digital revolution that’s coming; we already see a lot of use of drones and UAVs,” he said. “We’ll see computer science and machine learning and artificial intelligence that are going to start moving into the agricultural arena.”

He added that technology will be important as our population grows.

“We’ve got to grow a lot more food for people, but we’ve got urbanization that’s happening that’s shrinking the amount of land we have,” he noted. “We’re going to have to get way more effective and efficient with the land we do have and we think that technology is going to help us.”