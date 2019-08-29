US Army soldier based in Kentucky facing child sex crime charges in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A United States Army soldier based in Kentucky is behind bars and facing child sex charges in Wake County, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Magallanes (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Edgar “Daniel” Magallanes, 28, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted statutory rape of a child. The charges are in connection with multiple incidents that authorities say occurred between 2010 and 2012 in Wake County.

The child was sexually assaulted between the ages of 8 and 10 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

The assaults began just days after Magallanes turned 20, according to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17.

Magallanes was extradited from Fort Campbell in Kentucky and brought to Raleigh where he is now facing charges.

Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

