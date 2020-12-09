US Border Patrol helps capture suspect in killing of Wake County teen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made in the July 16 shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Apex, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of Copperhead Road in Wake County.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said a family member found the girl lying on the floor. She was shot multiple times.

Alexander Gandarilla De Lossantos (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Baker said the girl was taken to WakeMed and where she died.

Deputies and K-9 units, with help from the Cary Police Department, searched the woods around the property for the suspect.

Investigators said they had a person of interest immediately following the shooting but had not identified him until a few days later.

The suspect and victim were in a relationship before the shooting.

On Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said “investigative means” were used to track the suspect, identified as Alexander Gandarilla De Lossantos, 19.

Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol detained De Lossantos and handed him over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

He was extradited to Wake County Tuesday night.

He is being held without bond.