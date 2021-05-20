US education secretary visiting Cary to promote preschool plan

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Joe Biden’s education secretary is coming to North Carolina to promote the president’s proposal to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Sec. Miguel Cardona plans to tour a prekindergarten center on Thursday in Cary with Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Cardona, Cohen and others will later participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center.

The American Families Plan that Biden has pitched to Congress would spend $200 billion toward the universal preschool goal.

Cardona was previously Connecticut’s education commissioner.

CBS 17 Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland will report on Cardona’s visit at 5 p.m.