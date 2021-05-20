US education secretary visiting Cary to promote preschool plan

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Joe Biden’s education secretary is coming to North Carolina to promote the president’s proposal to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Sec. Miguel Cardona plans to tour a prekindergarten center on Thursday in Cary with Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Cardona, Cohen and others will later participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center.

The American Families Plan that Biden has pitched to Congress would spend $200 billion toward the universal preschool goal.

Cardona was previously Connecticut’s education commissioner.

CBS 17 Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland will report on Cardona’s visit at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories