Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN)- Monday continued the countdown toward the Christmas Holiday, and post-service workers are working through the high demand.

However for last-minute shoppers, time has run out to send gifts to your loved ones for the Christmas Holiday. Monday, December 19th was the deadline to send priority mail service.

It’s what’s in the packages that senders like Josie Aronson depend on to spread holiday cheer from hundreds of miles away.

“It is very important and since we can’t be together—it’s kind of like sending a hug over the waves,” Aronson shared with CBS 17.

Others like Harvey Curry use the postal office regularly but enjoys sending baked goods to friends and loved ones outside of the state.

“I may bring a package by for my neighbor and send it to her sisters. She has sisters in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York,” Curry said.

If you’re sending a gift through the USPS’ ground service and first-class mail, and you expect those gifts to arrive before Christmas—it’s already too late.

Their overall message—if you want your loved one to receive your gift for Christmas—send the gift as soon as possible.