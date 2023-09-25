CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A collision happened between a vehicle and two pedestrians on Monday, police say.

According to Cary Police Department, officers responded to the U.S. Postal Service Office at 150 Wrenn Dr. around 1:30 p.m. on Monday for a pedestrian crash involving a USPS vehicle.

The USPS driver, 38-year-old Fatima McDaniel, collided with two people while turning onto Wrenn Dr. from the post office parking lot.

Both people were transported to the hospital out of precaution, but have very minor non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say McDaniel was cited for driving with a Revoked License and Failure to Yield to Pedestrians.