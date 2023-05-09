KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — In just 11 days, one of the area’s signature fundraising event kicks off.

The annual V Foundation’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer is on May 20. CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.

Usually, hundreds of riders gear up at N.C. State’s Centennial Campus. This year, they will head to Knightdale Station Park.

Even though the route is new, the message and the goal is still the same.

“Victory over cancer. That’s the goal here,” said CBS 17 Meteorologist Laura Smith.

She’s putting her feet to the pedal for the third year in a row.

Smith plans to ride 60 miles for this year’s race, while helping raise money for cancer research.

“I think it’s the energy that you feel when you’re at this event each year,” she explained. it keeps me coming back for more. There are survivors out there. There are people who are representing those loved ones who they’ve lost.”

This time, Smith gets a new route to enjoy: Knightdale Station Park

“One of the big things about Knightdale is our community and giving back to the community,” said Knightdale Mayor Jessica Day.

She told CBS 17 she’s so excited to show off her town’s beauty for an amazing cause.

The V Foundation has already raised more than $1.3 million to help with early cancer detection and new treatments.

Day hopes the success will continue.

“Cancer is something that impacts all of us, whether it impacts us directly or indirectly, it impacts so many,” she explained. “I’m most looking forward to the excitement of the event. There’s just this level of joy that happens at the same time of remembrance.”

There are 10-, 30-, and 60-mile routes to choose from.

If people do not want to ride, there are plenty of ways to support the cause on the day of the event.