V is for Victory: Triangle’s 4th annual ‘Victory Ride’ hits streets Saturday in fight against cancer

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – We are just a day away from the big ride to defeat cancer.

The fourth annual Victory Ride, supporting the V Foundation, that is dedicated to supporting cancer research and those impacted by the disease takes to the streets on Saturday.

Jim Valvano, a legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and broadcaster, founded the V Foundation in hopes research would lead to a cure. He lost his fight to cancer in 1993.

“The V Foundation supports cancer research of all types,” Laura Grelk said, the V Foundation’s communication manager. “Cancer is personal and we’re all affected by cancer.”

Hundreds of people are planning to ride to support the organization’s mission: victory over cancer. And for many, the ride is personal.

Matt McDougall is riding 100 miles for his dad, Charles McDougall, who lost his life to pancreatic cancer.

“I’m riding in his honor. He was an athlete in his own right and I’m happy to take something that I’m very passionate about and kind of okay at and use it to raise money for cancer research and the victory ride has made that possible,” McDougall said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.

In order to get closer to finding a cure, Grelk said funding research must continue and McDougall is happy this ride supports local funding.

“The fact that the victory ride puts the funds back into the cancer centers in the Triangle, and in the state of North Carolina, is even more reason to do an event like this,” McDougall said.

Grelk also said it’s not too late to come out and ride for somebody they love.

“You can still sign up to ride in the race or volunteer, or if you’re able to make a donation,” Grelk said. “We’re having a big family-like festival after the ride with food trucks, a lot of bands, a course for kids, family-fun for everybody… so come on out and support the ride.”

CBS 17 has a team that will be riding in this year’s ride, and you too can ride. There’s something for everyone. If you are interested in riding, volunteering or donating, click here.