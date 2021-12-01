Vacant Kroger near North Hills in Raleigh to become home for life sciences company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vacant Kroger store near North Hills in Raleigh will become a new space for a life sciences company that’s coming to the city.

The vacant Kroger located on Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road, about a mile from North Hills, will turn into Midtown BioCenter.

Officials with Chapel Hill-based developer East West Partners said the new life sciences company will allow Raleigh to get more into the life sciences game.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, the property was purchased for $13 million last week for what will turn into a 100,000 square foot lab and life science space to open late in 2022. According to a news release from CBRE Raleigh, 80,000 square feet of the building will be used for manufacturing and the remaining 20,000 square feet will be office space.

This particular area of Raleigh “does not have any existing inventory for lab users, making

Midtown BioCenter a first of its kind,” the news release said.

It’s unclear at this time what company will be leasing the space.

The U.S. Postal Service office currently occupying a small end section of the building will be moved as part of the redevelopment. Officials said they will move the post office as close to its current site as possible.