Vaccination deadline passes for Wake County employees, weekly testing to start Monday

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday is the last day for thousands of Wake County employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine or be tested regularly.

As of noon Wednesday, 3,462 Wake County employees attested they are vaccinated. That’s roughly 80 percent of all employees.

Starting Monday, every person who is unvaccinated must turn in test results from any Wake County free testing site by Wednesday at 5 p.m. or they face disciplinary action.

The testing will be considered time worked.

The county is actively verifying vaccinations against state records to check the accuracy of those who report getting vaccinated.

This testing requirement will stay until the county’s positivity rate is less than 5 percent and there’s no significant or high community transmission.

Wake County employees had until the end of business on Wednesday to get vaccinated. County officials say they will have a concrete number for how many people were vaccinated before then in the coming days.