Vaccine providers work to expand access to shots in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This is one of the top weeks for vaccine doses in Wake County. Not only are more doses coming in, but more places are getting them.

The goal is to have more places for people to be able to go get their shot, ultimately making it easier to go through the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Michelle Davis showed CBS 17 where they keep their newest doses at Advance Community Health.

“These came to us from the federal government. We’re getting our vaccines directly from HRSA,” said Davis, clinical quality improvement manager.

They get about 400 first doses a week.

The health center recently started getting vaccines from a federal program rather than from the state. That frees up vaccines they were getting from the state to go to other providers.

Most recent list of places with vaccine in Wake County

“I think it’s wonderful. The more we expand the access, the better,” said Davis.

They have mobile sites in the works to make vaccines more accessible.

“It’s exciting. The more people, the better,” said clinic volunteer Andreya Williams.

Wake County Public Health is also working on making shots easier to find.

They’re sharing doses with five other places this week in Raleigh, Garner, and Cary: Southern Dermatology, Internal Medicine Associates of Raleigh, Premise Health – Truist Raleigh Health, White Oak Pharmacy, and Generations Family practice.

Four of them will be getting vaccines for the first time.

They’re all doctor’s offices or local pharmacies.

“Vaccines are primary care, so finding a way to incorporate vaccines into as many primary care offices as possible is a great goal,” said Davis.

Overall, more than 26,000 first doses are coming to about 60 different places in Wake County this week.

“I think that’s encouraging news. If you asked me back in January what I felt, 4,000, 8,000 doses are a lot different than 26,000 doses coming to all Wake County providers,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director for Wake County Public Health.

They want people to have more options, from mass vaccination clinics to their own doctor’s office.

“It’s been fun, I like to see the patients come in, especially with their first doses. They’re happy. They’re excited,” said Williams.

Although more places are getting vaccines, demand still outweighs supply.

Providers ask people to be patient and be open to signing up for multiple waitlists.

