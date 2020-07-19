Van driver plows into apartment, hitting a person in bed, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A possibly impaired van driver tried to flee the scene in a taxi after crashing into a car and a Raleigh apartment building Sunday afternoon, police said

The incident was reported around 3:35 p.m. at an apartment unit in the 4700 block of North New Hope Road at Dansey Drive.

Images taken from the scene show a white panel van partially inside an apartment unit.

The incident was first reported by 911 callers who said that there was a possibly impaired driver of a white van. The van was seen swerving along North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police

The driver of the white van then crashed into the rear of a black sedan and then veered off the road into the apartment building, according to police.

The van crashed into a bedroom where a person lying on a bed was hit by the van, police said.

After that, the driver of the van fled on foot to a nearby taxi. Police spotted the van driver in the taxi nearby and took the van driver into custody.

As of 4:20 p.m. officers were conducting an impairment test on the van driver, according to police.

The driver of the black sedan and the person in the bed were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for injuries.

Raleigh police are investigating the incident.

