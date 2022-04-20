RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ticket holders for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience showed up at the exhibition on Glenwood Ave. Wednesday and were met with closed doors.

A representative for Fever, the company organizing the exhibit, said organizers are adding the finishing touches and awaiting final permit inspections.

Faye Elliott and Susan Schuping bought tickets back in January and made the drive from Greensboro. Elliott received an email Tuesday evening with her tickets for Wednesday and a message saying to arrive ten minutes early.

“We’re feeling frustrated, it’s an hour and a half-ish drive from Greensboro and even though it’s a pretty day we gotta go back an hour and a half not having seen what we came to see,” Elliott said.

A representative for Fever said all affected ticket holders received a message saying “Despite our best efforts to keep in time with the scheduled opening, we, unfortunately, have to postpone this due to unexpected production delays. However, we are here to help you select your new date and time.”

Elliott said she missed that email because the most recent email from Fever in her inbox was the tickets.

A spokesperson for the City of Raleigh said about six permits are required for the exhibit to open. As of Thursday evening, the spokesperson said event organizers still need to schedule inspections for four permits. The spokesperson said the electrical and building inspections did not pass on Wednesday, but inspectors are rescheduled for Thursday and approval for those looks likely.

CBS 17 saw several people show up to the exhibit, like Corin Sheehan born and raised in Van Gogh’s native country of Holland.

“I’m a little upset, my daughter arranged this all as a birthday gift for me because I’m born in Holland and raised in Holland so she thought I would love it and I would,” Sheehan.

A gift that will be belated, Sheehan said she will come back when the exhibit opens.

The representative for Fever said impacted ticket holders can rebook for May or June or contact Fever through the app or at hello@feverup.com for help rescheduling or a refund. The representative said ticket holders will be updated.