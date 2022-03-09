RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, thousands of people gathered in downtown Raleigh to protest.

Among that group were some people whose protesting took the form of vandalism.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said red paint was thrown on a memorial honoring their deputies during the protests. More than a year later, the sheriff’s office said it has finally been restored.

Courtesy: Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Filarsky is the owner of Goldleaf Man Hand Painted Signs. They specialize in gold leaf, copper and silver leaf gilding. Filarsky was brought in to do the restoration work for the sheriff’s office.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office would like to personally thank Mr. Filarsky for restoring the memorial to its original condition,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “This memorial represents the sacrifices these deputies made to this agency and the citizens of Wake County. This memorial is a constant reminder of their ultimate sacrifice to this community.”