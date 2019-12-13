Vandals cause $150K in damage to new homes in Zebulon, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Zebulon police are offering a $500 reward after vandals caused $150,000 in damage to newly built homes along Rustling Way.

Early Friday, police were called to the Autumn Lakes subdivision in reference to property damage.

Officers discovered at least five homes in the 200 block of Ruslting Way with water damage.

The homes sustained $150,000 in damage due to the vandalism, police said.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

You may contact the Zebulon Police Department at (919) 823-1818 with any information that may assist in this investigation. Contact can also be made through Eastern Wake Crime stoppers at 366-CRIM (2746). Please be advised that callers can remain anonymous.

