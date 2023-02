GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said there is no suspect so far in a vandalism case at Garner Magnet High School over the weekend.

Police Capt. Christopher Adams told CBS 17 on Tuesday that the school and buses were tagged with graffiti. The vandalism was discovered during a church service that is held at the school on Sundays.

Graffiti was also found at Garner Towne Square shopping center, which sits just adjacent to the school, Adams said.

Police are continuing to investigate.