RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle burst into flames shortly before 9 a.m. on the Interstate 40 East exit 289 ramp.

A CBS 17 crew was at the scene when the car burst into flames. A picture shows a car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the car.

(Terrence Evans/CBS 17)

Terrence Evans/CBS 17)







The exit ramp is closed at Exit 289 going to Wade Avenue. The ramp is expected to reopen at 11 a.m.

Only minor injuries were sustained in the crash, according to Raleigh police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.