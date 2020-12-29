Vehicle catches fire, spreads to Raleigh apartment building; 15-20 displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle fire outside an apartment building near the Beltline in Raleigh spread and set two buildings on fire, according to emergency officials.

The fire occurred around 5 a.m. outside the apartments located at 833 Navaho Drive, officials said. A vehicle caught fire next to a gas line outside the 833 buidling and spread to those apartments, as well as the 837 building that’s connected to 833.

Officials said they’re not sure if the gas line was hit and caused the fire or not.

More than an hour after the fire started, a small fire could still be seen outside the building near a pickup truck.

Both buildings were evacuated and no one was injured, according to officials. Several apartments were damaged and the fire department will mark the buildings as unsafe, officials at the scene said. Fifteen to 20 people were displaced and Red Cross assistance will likely be necessary.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.