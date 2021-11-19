Crash closes westbound I-40 near Gorman Street in Raleigh for about an hour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of Interstate 40 heading west in Raleigh were closed for about an hour after a vehicle crash Friday night, police said.

The wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. along I-40 near Gorman Street, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Raleigh police said one person suffered minor injuries and is being checked by EMS at the scene.

Raleigh police said the highway would reopen soon after tow trucks cleared wrecked cars from the road. The highway reopened around 8:35 p.m.

Traffic was backed up to the Lake Wheeler Road exit.