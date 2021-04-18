Northbound lanes of US 1 near I-540 reopen after vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard just past Interstate 540 in Raleigh for about two hours Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 2:15 p.m. near Perry Creek Road/Durant Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A detour was set up at the scene. Traffic back-ups were seen along Falls of Neuse Road and I-540 as drivers seek to avoid the U.S. 1 closure.

All lanes reopened just after 4 p.m. There is no word on what caused the wreck, but a wrecked motorcycle was taken away from the scene on a flatbed tow truck.

