1 dead, 2 injured after crash closes I-40 west near N. Harrison Ave, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 40 westbound was closed after a deadly crash near Cary Friday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported around 10:15 p.m. along I-40 near North Harrison Avenue, which is exit 287.

Cary officials said one person died in the crash while two other people were seriously injured.

According to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up in the area to Wade Avenue.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Cary police and fire crews are at the scene, but the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

