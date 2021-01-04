Traffic back-ups remain after I-87 reopens following crash near Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 87 east of Raleigh for about 90 minutes during the afternoon rush-hour, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 3:50 p.m. along I-87, which is also U.S. 64/264, near South Smithfield Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One southbound lane and all northbound lanes were closed until about 5:30 p.m., the NCDOT reported.

Significant traffic delays are still seen in the area. Traffic along I-540 approaching I-87 is also backed up because of the wreck.

The crash was at mile marker 9.