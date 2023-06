WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed NC-96 in Wake Forest Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on NC-96, which is Zebulon Road in Wake Forest. The road is closed in both directions near Fowler Road. The expected impact to traffic is high.

NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen 12:27 p.m. A CBS 17 crew is in route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.