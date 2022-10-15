CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a wreck that has closed U.S. 1 southbound in Cary Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 southbound near mile marker 97 between Tryon Road/U.S. 64 and Ten Ten Road. U.S. 1 South is closed just south of the U.S. 64/Tryon Road exit.

The wreck happened when a car was hauling a trailer of kayaks, according to Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman. A motorcyclist was behind the trailer along U.S. 1 south.

Some of the kayaks came loose from the trailer and fell into the road, Roman said. The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the kayaks, but crashed into a guardrail and died, she said.

An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed. Several emergency vehicles, including two fire engines, are at the scene near exit 98B.

NCDOT image

Traffic from U.S. 1 is being diverted onto U.S. 64. Southbound traffic is backed up to Cary Parkway and northbound traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

Roman said the highway “probably will be closed for the next few hours.”

There were no other injuries in the crash.