Vehicle crash backs up rush hour traffic on I-440 west near Capital Blvd/US 401

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 440 closed all westbound lanes briefly near Capital Boulevard Tuesday evening, officials say.
The wreck was reported just after 5:35 p.m. near exit 11, which is U.S. 401/Capital Boulevard, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT then said around 6:15 p.m. that all but one lane had reopened.
The highway should completely reopen by 7:35 p.m., according to the NCDOT.
No other details were available.
