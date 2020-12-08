Vehicle crash backs up rush hour traffic on I-440 west near Capital Blvd/US 401

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 440 closed all westbound lanes briefly near Capital Boulevard Tuesday evening, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 5:35 p.m. near exit 11, which is U.S. 401/Capital Boulevard, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT then said around 6:15 p.m. that all but one lane had reopened.

The highway should completely reopen by 7:35 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

No other details were available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

CLICK HERE for a full list of trending stories