Car crash involving pedestrian closes southbound Capital Blvd at Millbrook Road

Capital Boulevard at East Millbrook Road Sunday night after the pedestrian was hit by a car. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash involving a pedestrian in Raleigh Sunday night has closed inbound Capital Boulevard at East Millbrook Road, police say.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Millbrook Road, Raleigh police said.

The pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a sedan, according to police.

All southbound Capital Boulevard traffic is being diverted onto East Millbrook Road.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The Raleigh police crash reconstruction unit will be working at the scene to determine how the collision happened.

