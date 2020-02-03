1  of  2
Breaking News
Vehicle crash involving pedestrian closes southbound Capital Blvd at Millbrook Road Wake County Walmart all clear after evacuation for bomb threat, police say

Car crash involving pedestrian closes southbound Capital Blvd at Millbrook Road

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Capital Boulevard at East Millbrook Road Sunday night after the pedestrian was hit by a car. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash involving a pedestrian in Raleigh Sunday night has closed inbound Capital Boulevard at East Millbrook Road, police say.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Millbrook Road, Raleigh police said.

The pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a sedan, according to police.

All southbound Capital Boulevard traffic is being diverted onto East Millbrook Road.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The Raleigh police crash reconstruction unit will be working at the scene to determine how the collision happened.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss