Pickup erupts into flames after crashing into ditch in washed out Zebulon road

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crashed happened on the closed Mitchell Mill Road near Bad News Drive in Zebulon shortly before midnight.

Troopers say a Ford pickup truck driver ignored posted road warning signs about the road closure and crashed into a hole in the roadway.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located the driver and his male passenger in Penny Hill Lake.

Officials say a friend of the victims who was traveling in a vehicle behind them tried to help the victims but was also injured.

The driver of the pickup was transported to WakeMed.

Both the passenger in the pickup and friend who tried to help were transported to Jaycee Burn Center at UNC.

Police suspect alcohol may be involved.

No charges have been filed at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now