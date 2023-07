RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle fire has closed four of five lanes of U.S. 401 northbound near Interstate 540, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Around 7:12 p.m., a NCDOT camera showed two fire engines at the scene with firefighters putting out the fire. Smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle.

Impact to traffic is expected to be high and NCDOT says the incident should be cleared by 10:05 p.m. on Thursday.